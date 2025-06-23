air travel

Five taken to North Carolina hospital after American Airlines flight from Miami hits turbulence

The five passengers hospitalized included three flight attendants and two passengers.

By Associated Press

Five people were taken to a North Carolina hospital after a flight from Miami hit turbulence Sunday night, officials said.

Fire and rescue crews responded to the flight after it arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 11:30 p.m. and brought five people to a hospital, the airport said in a statement on Monday.

The fasten seat belt sign was on when American Airlines Flight 1286 from Miami International Airport to Raleigh-Durham encountered unexpected turbulence and the flight landed safely, the airline said in a statement.

Three flight attendants and two passengers were hospitalized for further evaluation and have since been released, the airline said.

Have you experienced turbulence during a recent flight? Meteorologist Ariel Rodriguez explains what could be its connection to climate change.
