5 takeaways from the Los Angeles Lakers' 2024-25 schedule release

The release of the Los Angeles Lakers' 2024-25 season schedule has fans buzzing with anticipation. The Purple and Gold are set to embark on another campaign filled with high-stakes matchups, historic celebrations, and a relentless pursuit of championship glory.

In total, the Lakers will have 39 nationally televised games, three more than the Golden State Warriors and five more than the reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics and New York Knicks

Here are five unique takeaways from the Lakers' upcoming season that stand out from the rest.

1. Opening Night Showdown Sets the Tone

The Lakers are set to tip off their 77th season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA's opening night, Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Crypto.com Arena.

This matchup is more than just the start of a new season—it's a statement game. The Timberwolves, led by their young core, will provide an early test for the Lakers, who are eager to prove that they are still among the elite in the Western Conference.

A strong start on opening night could set the tone for a season where every game counts, especially with the stakes of the NBA Cup looming in December.

2. A Holiday Tradition Continues: Christmas Day at Golden State

Christmas Day games have become synonymous with Lakers basketball, and this year marks their 26th consecutive appearance on December 25th.

The Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors, renewing one of the league’s most compelling rivalries. The festive showdown is not just another game on the schedule—it's an opportunity for the Lakers to showcase their talent on a national stage against a formidable opponent.

With the league-best 24 Christmas Day victories, the Lakers will look to add another win to their holiday tradition, making this game a must-watch.

3. Michael Cooper's Jersey Retirement: A Night of Nostalgia and Legacy

January 13th will be a night of celebration as the Lakers retire Michael Cooper's No. 21 jersey when they host the San Antonio Spurs. Cooper, a defensive stalwart during the Lakers' "Showtime" era, will be honored for his contributions to the franchise’s success, including five championships and numerous defensive accolades.

The jersey retirement will not only be a tribute to Cooper’s legacy but also a reminder of the rich history that continues to inspire the current Lakers roster. This event is bound to be an emotional and nostalgic night for fans and players alike.

4. The Grueling Six-Game Road Trip: A Midseason Test of Resilience

From January 25th to February 4th, the Lakers will embark on their longest road trip of the season, spanning six games in 11 days.

This stretch includes a mix of challenging matchups, starting with the Golden State Warriors and concluding with a cross-town showdown against the LA Clippers at their new home inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

Road trips like these can define a team’s character and cohesion, and the Lakers will need to dig deep to navigate this midseason gauntlet. How they fare during this stretch could significantly impact their playoff positioning and overall momentum heading into the latter half of the season.

5. The Crucial Homestand: An Opportunity to Build Momentum

From February 25th to March 6th, the Lakers will enjoy a six-game homestand, the longest of the season. This 10-day stretch at Crypto.com Arena presents a golden opportunity for the team to build momentum, especially as they prepare for the final push toward the playoffs.

The homestand features matchups against the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks, both of which are expected to be competitive. Success during this period could solidify the Lakers’ standing in the Western Conference and provide much-needed rest and recovery time before the season’s final stretch.

The season ends in Portland against the Trail Blazers on April 13. The Lakers' roster is relatively unchanged since last season with the additions of Bronny James, who is expected to spend most of the season in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers, and first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Dalton Knecht.

The biggest change with the Lakers starts at the top with the new head coach J.J. Redick and his staff. Under a new coach, a new system, and a similar roster, the Lakers will need to improve tremendously from last season's performance in order to make the playoffs and make another run at an NBA title.