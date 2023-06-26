Long Beach

5 killed in crash and fire on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

An early morning crash on the 710 Freeway near the 91 Freeway leaves five dead.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least five people were killed Monday morning in a fiery one-car crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

One other person in the Hyundai Sonata was hospitalized with major injuries.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. near the 91 Freeway, where northbound lanes are blocked for the crash investigation. Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

"Our investigation, right now, indicates that only one vehicle was involved," said California Highway Patrol Officer Angelia Gonzales.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The car likely struck attenuators, rows of safety barrels designed to limit the force of impact, near a freeway exit.

Northbound lanes will be closed for the crash investigation.

Details about the identities of the victims were not immediately available.

U.S. & World

Mexico 16 mins ago

Mexico arrests former anti-kidnapping official in disappearance of 43 students in 2014

Crime and Courts 34 mins ago

Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary killed in triple homicide in Massachusetts

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us