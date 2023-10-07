2 killed, 3 hurt in Inglewood shooting

Two men died and three people were injured following a shooting in Inglewood Saturday evening.

The gunfire rang out around 4:39 p.m. near 11th and Manchester avenues, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. One of the surviving victims was in critical condition, while two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries; it was unclear if the latter were shot.

There were no immediate reports of an arrest, and it was unclear what led to the gunfire, but Inglewood Mayor James Butts said it may have been the result of a targeted attack.