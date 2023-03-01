5 Freeway

5 Freeway Closed North of LA Due to Snow and Poor Visibility

An image from Caltrans shows why the snow-covered freeway was closed again Wednesday morning near the Kern and LA county line.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A view of the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles March 1, 2023.
Caltrans

A section of the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles was closed Wednesday morning as a cold storm continued to deliver snow in Southern California's mountains.

An image posted to Twitter by Caltrans showed a snow-covered freeway. Visibility is poor in the Grapevine section near the Los Angeles and Kern county line.

The road had reopened earlier this week, but travel conditions deteriorated again Wednesday morning. It was not immediately clear when the freeway will reopen.

To the east, part of State Route 178 was closed from Weldon to State Route 14.

Rain will taper off Wednesday, but snow will continue to fall in the mountains where a winter storm warning is in effect. A line of storms that began last week have led to power outages and school closures in mountain communities.

A winter storm warning is in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday in the Los Angeles County mountains. Wind advisories are in effect in the mountains through 6 p.m.

Mountain communities can expect 8 to 16 inches with localized amounts reach 24 inches. The highest totals will be in the eastern San Gabriel mountains.

