A section of the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles was closed Wednesday morning as a cold storm continued to deliver snow in Southern California's mountains.

An image posted to Twitter by Caltrans showed a snow-covered freeway. Visibility is poor in the Grapevine section near the Los Angeles and Kern county line.

*I-5 CLOSED in the Grapevine*

I-5 is CLOSED in both directions between Parker Road (Castaic) & Grapevine due to snow & poor visibility. Unknown duration. This is a view of conditions on I-5 from the https://t.co/O37QesJHpw Caltrans camera on the Grapevine undercrossing. pic.twitter.com/dlVlVvQwiJ — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 1, 2023

The road had reopened earlier this week, but travel conditions deteriorated again Wednesday morning. It was not immediately clear when the freeway will reopen.

To the east, part of State Route 178 was closed from Weldon to State Route 14.

Rain will taper off Wednesday, but snow will continue to fall in the mountains where a winter storm warning is in effect. A line of storms that began last week have led to power outages and school closures in mountain communities.

A winter storm warning is in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday in the Los Angeles County mountains. Wind advisories are in effect in the mountains through 6 p.m.

Mountain communities can expect 8 to 16 inches with localized amounts reach 24 inches. The highest totals will be in the eastern San Gabriel mountains.