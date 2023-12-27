5/5 Powerball ticket worth over $451K sold in Northern California

A ticket matching the first five numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing was sold in Northern California, worth more than $451,000, according to the California Lottery.

The winning Powerball tickets, which was worth $451,011 was sold at an El Dorado Hills 7-Eleven store located at 4316 Town Center Blvd. El Dorado Hills is located in the Greater Sacramento area.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's draw were 4, 11, 38, 51, 68 and the Powerball 5.

California Lottery officials said on Wednesday night that no one won the $700 Powerball jackpot, and the pot will increase to an estimated $760 million for Saturday draw.