49ers-Branded California License Plate Unveiled

San Francisco 49ers fans looking to deck out their vehicles with more team pride have a new option.

The 49ers and the team's foundation worked with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) to create a special California license plate showcasing the team's logo and colors.

A chunk of the money collected from plate purchases will benefit the CNRA and its efforts to give all Californians expanded access to outdoor recreational spaces.

"Helping more Californians get outdoors and into our parks is a key goal of our Outdoors for All initiative," California Secretary of Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot said in a statement. "I’m so excited that the 49ers Foundation is now offering specialty license plates so 49ers fans can show their team pride and support our open spaces for all to enjoy."

Another chunk of the money raised by the plates will benefit the 49ers Foundation's youth programs.

"Although the 49ers Foundation operates out of Levi’s® Stadium in Santa Clara, our goal is to benefit youth far beyond just the Bay Area," 49ers Foundation Executive Director Justin Prettyman said in a statement. "Part of that goal is ensuring that youth lead healthy lifestyles and have access to California’s world-renowned outdoor spaces for generations to come. We are thrilled to partner with the California Natural Resources Agency and can’t wait to see how far the Faithful travels with their 49ers license plates."

Fans interested in learning more about the plates and reserving their own are instructed to visit 49ersplates.com.