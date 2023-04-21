4-Year-Old Twins Hospitalized After They Were Found Unresponsive in Porter Ranch Pool

Four-year-old twin boys were hospitalized Friday after they were found unresponsive in the backyard swimming pool of a Porter Ranch home.

Paramedics were sent to the home at about 10:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department. Dispatchers provided guidance to the 911 caller on how to conduct CPR.

The boys were hospitalized in grave and critical condition. Their parents also were at the hospital, according to the fire department.

Refresh this page for updates.