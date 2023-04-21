4-Year-Old Twin Boys Found in Porter Ranch Swimming Pool; One Dies, One in Critical Condition

Two 4-year-old twin boys were pulled unresponsive from a backyard swimming pool in Porter Ranch on Friday and taken to a hospital, where one of them died and the other was listed in critical condition.

Paramedics were sent to the 10000 block of Des Moines Avenue, just east of Tampa Avenue north of Devonshire Street, about 10:35 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department.

“As LAFD firefighter/dispatchers provided telephone CPR guidance, LAFD firefighter/paramedics quickly arrived to continue advanced life support, promptly transporting the pair -- one in grave condition, the other in critical condition -- and their parents to a regional Pediatric Trauma Center,” Brian Humphrey of the LAFD said in a statement.

LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said the gravely injured child died at the hospital, while the other was still in critical condition.

Police also responded to the scene to investigate how the boys wound up in the pool, but said there was no evidence of wrongdoing, describing the case as a ``tragic accident.''

A city Crisis Response Team was sent to the scene to assist the family and neighbors.

“It is important to remind people who have a pool to do four things, especially with summer coming up," Scott said. “First is to secure your pool with appropriate barriers; second is to designate a water watcher when children are swimming; third is, if a child is missing in the home, check the water first; and fourth is learn CPR.”