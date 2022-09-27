A teenage boy was killed and four others were injured in a shooting behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The victims were Roxborough High School football players who were finishing a scrimmage against two others teams and were walking off the field, according to Philadelphia police.

Two gunmen fired at least 70 times as they ambushed the group on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace, behind Roxborough High School, around 4:41 p.m., police said.

A 14-year-old boy was hit at least once in the chest and rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he died a short time later, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Another 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was listed in stable condition at a local hospital, according to police.

A third student, 17, was struck four times throughout his body, authorities said, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Philadelphia police said one other victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, and another suffered a graze wound.

SkyForce10 was overhead as one of the victims was placed into the back of a police car and rushed away from the school parking lot. Blood could be seen nearby.

The scrimmage between Pennsylvania's Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys' Latin Charter School ended around 4:30 p.m., Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said.

A light green Ford Explorer was seen driving off westbound on Fairway Terrace about ten minutes later, police said.

"While no members of the Boys’ Latin school community were physically hurt, the emotional toll of this tragedy will be long-lasting," Boys' Latin said in a statement. "We mourn the loss of life and the loss of the ability to feel safe and secure in our city. Far too many Boys’ Latin students have been robbed of this basic right. Their teammates, friends, families, teachers, and neighbors have as well. The school urges the city to take action."

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening.

“I am personally disturbed and angry with this senseless act of violence, and it is unacceptable," said School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington Sr. “On behalf of all of us in the school district, hearts and prayers out to the families of today."

Philadelphia police said a reunification center for parents and students is located at 6401 Ridge Avenue.