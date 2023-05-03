4 People, Including 2 Teens, Arrested in Gunpoint Robbery in WeHo

A man and woman, as well as two underage teenagers, have been arrested in connection to a gunpoint robbery last week in West Hollywood.

Detectives have identified the suspects as 26-year-old Keymaurie Clark, 18-year-old Briana Threets and a boy and girl, both 15. All four are from Oakland, according to police.

The group was arrested by Beverly Hills Police for an armed robbery last week, and West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies connected them to the attack that happened in an alley on April 26, just one day before the first incident.

Police believe there may be more victims and urge anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood station or the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The LASD said that in the West Hollywood incident, a male armed with what appeared to be an assault rifle, and two females armed with a handgun, robbed three people of a small amount of cash and hit one of them with a gun. The fourth suspect was in a getaway car nearby.

West Hollywood City Manager David Wilson addressed the attack in a recent city council meeting. “I understand that events may have shaken our sense of security and make us feel vulnerable, so I want to assure the community and city council we are taking every possible step to prevent similar incidents from happening,” he said.

The NBC 4 I-Team obtained data showing that crime is down in West Hollywood year over year – but people who live in the area are still concerned.

“We’ve been getting a lot of that, guns, knives, just people following you up the street,” resident Theresa Dent said.

The city says it is working closely with safety partners, including their security ambassadors, and will be adding additional bike and foot patrols by sheriff’s deputies and extra patrols throughout the day.

“It’s certainly a concern in our community, but our wonderful deputies here at West Hollywood sheriff’s station are very active and proactive out in the community,” LASD Capt. Bill Moulder said.