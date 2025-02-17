4 NYC deputy mayors resign from Eric Adams administration amid growing political fallout

What to Know Four New York City deputy mayors from the Adams administration have confirmed their resignations Monday because they could not fulfill their oath of office as they are being asked by Mayor Eric Adams not to criticize President Donald Trump's administration on policies that conflict with their work, according to sources familiar with the matter.

NBC New York broke the news Sunday that Adams met over the weekend with at least three deputy mayors who have expressed their intention to resign from his administration.

“Maria Torres-Springer, Anne Williams-Isom, Meera Joshi, and Chauncey Parker are extraordinary public servants who have been vital to our work reshaping New York City," the mayor's office said in a statement Monday.

The meeting on Zoom - according to two sources familiar - was aimed at convincing the senior aides to slow down any final decision or public disclosure of a departure plan - which could further destabilize the mayor’s ability to hang on amid increasing calls for him to step aside.

A spokeswoman for the mayor, Kayla Mamelak, said Sunday that no deputy mayors have submitted resignations. However, on Monday City Hall issued a statement confirming the resignations.

"Together, we've broken housing records, created the most jobs in the city's history, provided for hundreds of thousands of longtime New Yorkers and migrants, built unprecedented public spaces, and made our city safer at every level. New Yorkers owe them an enormous debt of gratitude for their service to our city."

The statement goes on to say: “I am disappointed to see them go, but given the current challenges, I understand their decision and wish them nothing but success in the future.

“But let me be crystal clear: New York City will keep moving forward, just as it does every day. All deputy mayors will remain in their roles for the time being to ensure a seamless transition. The people of New York City remain, without question, our top priority.

“I am solely beholden to the 8.3 million New Yorkers I represent, and I will always put this city first — as I always have.”

Initially, the two sources who attended the Sunday meeting said that three deputy mayors -- First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres Springer, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, and Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams Isom -- had already told the mayor of their intention to step down during an in-person meeting at Gracie Mansion on Friday, according to a source with knowledge.

The senior aides expressed concerns about their ability to serve in the mayor’s administration after a controversial move by the Trump Justice Department to temporarily set aside criminal charges against Adams.

A fourth deputy mayor - Chauncey Parker - who oversees public safety had told the mayor’s office of his desire to leave and was also on the call Sunday, according to a source familiar.

One source close to the mayor said the resignations were on hold following a productive Sunday meeting and pending potential court developments this week, the source said mass departures were not imminent.

Due to the extraordinary events of the last few weeks and to stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers and our families, we have come to the difficult decision to step down from our roles. Maria Torres-Springer, Anne Williams-Isom, and Meera Joshi

Another source familiar with the deputy mayors' conversations, however, said the three deputy mayors who told Adams Friday of their intention to resign made it clear again on the Sunday call that it was still their intention to depart in late March.

On Monday, Torres-Springer, Williams-Isom and Joshi put out a joint statement in which they described serving as deputy mayors as "the greatest honor and privilege of our lives."

"We have worked each day with the singular mission of improving the lives of New Yorkers and strengthening the physical foundation of the city we love," their joint statement reads. "Due to the extraordinary events of the last few weeks and to stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers and our families, we have come to the difficult decision to step down from our roles. While our time in this administration will come to a close, our support for the incredible public servants across the administration with whom we have stood shoulder to shoulder and our championing of this great city and all it stands for will never cease. We sincerely thank the mayor for giving us the opportunity to serve New Yorkers in these roles, stand ready to ensure a smooth transition of our duties, and wish Mayor Adams and all of our colleagues much strength and courage in the work ahead.”

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Parker said: "Serving as deputy mayor for public safety under Mayor Adams has been an honor of a lifetime. Together, we have made our streets safer, more just, and have improved quality of life for all New Yorkers. I am confident that the administration will continue on our mission to deliver for the people of this city.”

Protesters amassed in Lower Manhattan Sunday urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to step in and remove Adams as mayor of New York City, alleging he's being held hostage by a quid pro quo deal with the Trump administration in an effort to have his criminal corruption case dismissed, as a top federal prosecutor alleged before they resigned in protest.

Dozens of people braved the cold once more Monday to protest for the second day in a row and ask Hochul to remove Adams.

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (who is not related to the mayor) called on the mayor to resign Monday following news of the deputy mayors' departure.

“With the resignation of deputy mayors, it has become clear that Mayor Adams has now lost the confidence and trust of his own staff, his colleagues in government, and New Yorkers. He now must prioritize New York City and New Yorkers, step aside and resign," speaker Adams said in a statement. "This administration no longer has the ability to effectively govern with Eric Adams as mayor. These resignations are the culmination of the mayor’s actions and decisions that have led to months of instability and now compromise the City’s sovereignty, threaten chaos, and risk harm to our families. There is too much at stake for our city and New Yorkers to allow this to continue. We have endured enough scandal, selfishness and embarrassment, all of which distract from the leadership that New Yorkers deserve. This is the opposite of public service. Our city needs a leader totally committed to protecting New Yorkers and improving their lives.”

Meanwhile, also on Monday, community and clergy leaders, along with supporters of Adams, gathered at Rehoboth Cathedral in Brooklyn to show solidarity for Adams. The mayor spoke at this event, defending himself, while saying that those who are calling for him to resign are mistaken because he is not stepping down.

"I ignore the noise, because I know what we have accomplished," he said.

The mayor went on to say that there is "inconsistency" in what his opponents are saying.

"They are trying to rewrite my entire history with their own agenda," he said.