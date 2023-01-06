4-Foot Boa Constrictor Found in Luggage at Tampa Airport

Workers at Tampa International Airport discovered a 4-foot boa constrictor in a passenger’s luggage, authorities said Friday.

The coiled reptile was discovered as the baggage passed through an X-ray machine, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement.

Images posted by the agency showed the animal near a pair of shoes and what appeared to be a laptop.

