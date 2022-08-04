4 Critically Hurt During Apparent Lightning Strike Near White House

Four people have life-threatening injuries after they were apparently struck by lightning near the White House in Washington, D.C., Thursday evening, fire officials say.

Secret Service and United States Park Police officers rushed over to help the two women and two men when they saw the lightning strike, D.C. Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Vito Maggiolo said.

The victims were at Lafayette Square across from the White House, and they were near the center statue of former President Andrew Jackson, as well as a tree, Maggiolo said.

Medics took the women and men to area hospitals. Maggiolo said he could not elaborate on their exact injuries.

Thunderstorms moved through D.C. and surrounding areas about 6:30 p.m. Severe weather drenched parts of the region after a sweltering day of temperatures in the mid 90s.

Apparent lightning strike Lafayette Park NW. #DCsBravest on scene in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/1jyCh44Q2n — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 4, 2022

Breaking: ⁦@dcfireems⁩ says 4 patients in critical condition after lighting strike in Lafayette Park across from White House ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/hql5GPtjst — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) August 4, 2022

