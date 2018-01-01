3 Family Members Killed in Shooting in New Jersey: Sources

Three family members and a family friend are dead after a shooting with a semi-automatic rifle in Long Branch, New Jersey, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials say a 16-year-old boy related to three of the four victims is in custody after the shooting on Wall Street.

The teenager is expected to be charged with four counts of murder. He will also be charged with the posession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to the county's prosecutor, Chris Gramiccioni.

The victims have been identified by officials as the 16-year-old's parents, Steven and Linda Kologi, 44 and 42 respectively, his sister, 18-year-old Brittany Kologi and a 70-year-old family friend, Mary Schultz, who lived in the home.

Officials say the teen's grandfather and brother were at the home but left.

The shots rang out just before midnight Sunday. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office tweeted just after 2 Monday morning that there is no threat to the public as they believe it was a domestic incident.

Officials say police recovered a semi-automatic rifle at the home, which was legally owned and registered to the address where the shooting happened.

