300-Pound Bear Struck and Killed on California Highway

A 300-pound bear was struck and killed Monday morning on a Southern California highway, authorities said.

The animal was hit by a Toyota SUV around 4:15 a.m. on a westbound connector road to Interstate 210 in Irwindale, east of Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision shattered the SUV's windshield, a local TV station reported.

The bear was eventually removed from the freeway on a flat-bed truck, highway patrol Officer Ramon Kendricks told the Los Angeles Times.

Kendricks said he didn’t know whether anyone in the vehicle was injured in the crash.