30-Year-Old Man Charged with Attempting to Break Into Girl's Room in Anaheim

Sosatapia was attempting to get into the home through the window when police arrived, police said.

By City News Service

A 30-year-old man has been charged with peeping and attempting to break in through a window of a girl's home in Anaheim before being arrested, police said Wednesday.

Oscar Sosatapia pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a felony count of attempted burglary, and misdemeanor counts of lewd conduct in a public place, child annoyance, peeking into an inhabited dwelling and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Sosatapia was seen peeking into a bedroom window of a girl by residents, in the area of Knott Avenue and Danbrook Drive, about 6:30 p.m. Friday, said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.

Sosatapia was attempting to get into the home through the window when police arrived, Carringer said.

