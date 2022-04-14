30 Arrests Made In Operation Targeting Violent Crime In Los Angeles

A three-day joint federal, state and local effort focused on suspects wanted for violent crimes in Los Angeles resulted in 30 arrests, including 10 for murder, police said Wednesday.

There were also nine arrests for attempted murder, four for great bodily injury to a child, three each for armed robbery and rape of a child under 14 and one for assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The arrestees included 15 documented gang members, police said. There were 10 firearms seized.

Operation FAST was led by the Los Angeles Police Department's Gang and Narcotics Division and conducted from March 28-30.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There were 15 local, state and federal agencies involved, including the United States Marshals Service and Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force.