3-year-old girl dies, mom found unconscious in Anaheim: PD

Police in Anaheim are working to determine the cause of death of a 3-year-old girl who was pulled out of a car Friday evening.

First responders were called for a medical aid emergency on the 1300 block of Fashion Lane, where the child was pulled out of a car by family members who were giving her first aid for reasons unspecified. The young girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died shortly after her arrival, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The toddler’s mother was also found in the vehicle unconscious. She, too, was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be recovering. It is unclear what caused the woman to lose consciousness.

A woman who identified herself as the great-aunt of the mother told NBC4 that the woman locked herself and her daughter in a car. According to the great-aunt, the woman has two children and the second child was in school at the time.

Relatives who were going to pick up the child from school noticed the mother and toddler in the car. The mother was described as being disoriented at the time.

"My heart is so heavy knowing that our little girl of 3 years of age died of the heat," the great-aunt said. The girl’s cause of death is still being determined by authorities.

Anaheim police said investigators are waiting for the mother to recover to provide more information.