Anaheim

3-year-old girl dies, mom found unconscious in Anaheim: PD

The girl was pulled out of a car and her mother was found unconscious in the vehicle, police said.

By Karla Rendon

Authorities are looking into the death of a 3-year-old girl who was pulled out of a car on a hot day on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.
NBCLA

Police in Anaheim are working to determine the cause of death of a 3-year-old girl who was pulled out of a car Friday evening.

First responders were called for a medical aid emergency on the 1300 block of Fashion Lane, where the child was pulled out of a car by family members who were giving her first aid for reasons unspecified. The young girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died shortly after her arrival, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The toddler’s mother was also found in the vehicle unconscious. She, too, was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be recovering. It is unclear what caused the woman to lose consciousness.

A woman who identified herself as the great-aunt of the mother told NBC4 that the woman locked herself and her daughter in a car. According to the great-aunt, the woman has two children and the second child was in school at the time.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Relatives who were going to pick up the child from school noticed the mother and toddler in the car. The mother was described as being disoriented at the time.

"My heart is so heavy knowing that our little girl of 3 years of age died of the heat," the great-aunt said. The girl’s cause of death is still being determined by authorities.

Anaheim police said investigators are waiting for the mother to recover to provide more information.

This article tagged under:

Anaheim
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us