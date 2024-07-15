3-year-old dies days after twin brother died from apparent overdose in Winnetka

A 3-year-old boy has died in Winnetka, just days after his twin brother died from an apparent overdose, the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday.

The children's mother was arrested for murder after her sons were found unconscious at their home, the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday.

The two boys were transported to a hospital where one of them was pronounced dead and the was in critical condition, the LAPD said.

Investigators believe the children had ingested some sort of substance.

The mother, who was identified as 22-year-old Jestice James, appeared to have shared the home with other residents. She along with her roommates were questioned by the LAPD.

James, who was later arrested and booked for murder, was being held for $2 million bail Friday.

Investigators are expecting to see the toxicology report on Monday, to gain a better idea of what happened to the two twin toddlers.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD.