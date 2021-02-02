Santa Clarita

3 People in Critical Condition After Suffering Burn Injuries in Explosion in Santa Clarita

The explosion started a brush fire that raced up a hillside toward homes.

By Shahan Ahmed

NBC Universal, Inc.

An explosion Tuesday in Santa Clarita at a tractor trailer storage facility left four workers suffering from burn injuries, three of them critically, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The explosion was reported at 4:43 p.m. in the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop, according to the fire department. A cause of the explosion and fire was not immediately determined.

Initially, the department identified the location as a movie set, but a public information officer later clarified that it was a tractor trailer storage facility.

U.S. & World

Capitol Riot 15 hours ago

Biden Pays Respects to Capitol Officer as He Lay in Honor

coronavirus 7 hours ago

AstraZeneca Vaccine Can Slow the Spread of Covid, and Delayed Second Dose Works, Oxford Data Shows

Three of the workers were transported to the hospital in critical condition, while a fourth person walked to the hospital, the department said.

A small brush fire running uphill resulted from the explosion, but was quickly contained by crews. No structures were threatened or damaged.

LA County Sheriff's Department arson and bomb investigators were at the scene searching for the source of the explosion.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clarita
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us