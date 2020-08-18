3 Party Home Addresses Reportedly Sent To Mayor's Office For Possible Utility Shut-Off

Addresses of at least three homes that allegedly were the site of parties during the coronavirus pandemic were forwarded to Mayor Eric Garcetti's office to be considered for utility shut-offs, it was reported Tuesday.

Garcetti announced on Aug. 5 that he would authorize the Department of Water & Power to shut off utilities to homes and businesses that host "egregious" gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to complaints of noisy gatherings and issued citations at 13 homes last weekend, according to the Los Angeles Times. The hosts received warnings that their water and power may be cut if they continue to have parties.

The addresses of two of the homes were forwarded to Garcetti's office for utility shut-offs to be considered, The Times reported. One of the homes was given an additional warning later that same night after guests failed to disperse.

The other home is "linked to" TikTok star Bryce Hall, and videos of parties were posted online, where guests are seen not wearing masks or following social distance guidelines, according to The Times. The house, which is in Hollywood, continued to be the site of parties after the LAPD's warning.

The other 11 addresses were not sent to Garcetti's office because the guests dispersed after the warning and there have not been additional parties there, The Times reported. However, they have been added to a list of homes that have been warned, and parties continue to be held there, they may be subject to a shut-off.

Garcetti's office also received a third address of a home that was the site of a party before last weekend, according to The Times.

The LAPD could not immediately confirm the report to City News Service.

No homes have had their utilities cut, in response to parties, as of Tuesday afternoon, according to The Times.

Garcetti said the house parties usually take place at short-term rental homes, but the city's house party ordinance prohibits gatherings that could cause risks to people's health and safety.

The LAPD officers' union pushed back against the potential use of officers in Garcetti's efforts to shut off utility service at homes where large parties have occurred.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union representing LAPD officers, tweeted its opposition to using officers in utility cutoffs.

"Mayor Garcetti wants to reimagine policing. He should send his civilian staff to turn off people's electricity & cut off their water," the union tweeted Aug. 9.

"Let officers deal with the rise in shootings and killings in LA. We

need a leader and not a political contortionist."