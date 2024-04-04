Newport Beach

3 Newport Beach homes yellow-tagged following landslide

No injuries were reported in connection with the landslide.

By Anastassia Olmos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A landslide on Thursday prompted Newport Beach officials to yellow-tag three homes, but there did not appear to be any damage to the residences.

The landslide occurred in the same neighborhood as one in March of last year that led to the demolishing of a home, city spokesman John Pope said.

"Fortunately, today's slide, that doesn't appear to be the case," Pope said. "Most of the backyard (of one home) appears to have slid down the bluff toward the back bay."

About 4 a.m. Thursday, inspectors were called to 1466 Galaxy Drive, between Irvine Avenue and the Ecological Preserve of Upper Newport Bay, Pope said. That home and its neighbors on both sides were yellow-tagged as a precaution, Pope said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"There's no apparent damage to the structures, so that's good news," Pope said.

One of the homes appeared to have lost its entire backyard and the other two residences lost a portion of theirs. The occupants of the homes that were yellow-tagged are allowed to stay for the time being.

"At 4:30, I heard a little light, but a little clanging around out there and some flowerpots hitting the fence," said Steven Peisner, whose home was impacted by the landslide. "So I came outside, took a look to see what happened and noticed that everything was gone. I didn't notice until about 5:30 this morning that my neighbor's entire backyard had shot down the hill. You could see their tree over there that used to be up here."

U.S. & World

decision 2024 46 mins ago

Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White House

Africa 2 hours ago

American tourist killed by elephant in Zambia was an adventurer, family says

There were no reports of injuries, he said.

The homeowners have retained geotechnical experts to consider how to repair the damage and shore up the hill, Pope said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Newport Beach
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us