3 Newport Beach homes yellow-tagged following landslide

A landslide on Thursday prompted Newport Beach officials to yellow-tag three homes, but there did not appear to be any damage to the residences.

The landslide occurred in the same neighborhood as one in March of last year that led to the demolishing of a home, city spokesman John Pope said.

"Fortunately, today's slide, that doesn't appear to be the case," Pope said. "Most of the backyard (of one home) appears to have slid down the bluff toward the back bay."

About 4 a.m. Thursday, inspectors were called to 1466 Galaxy Drive, between Irvine Avenue and the Ecological Preserve of Upper Newport Bay, Pope said. That home and its neighbors on both sides were yellow-tagged as a precaution, Pope said.

"There's no apparent damage to the structures, so that's good news," Pope said.

One of the homes appeared to have lost its entire backyard and the other two residences lost a portion of theirs. The occupants of the homes that were yellow-tagged are allowed to stay for the time being.

"At 4:30, I heard a little light, but a little clanging around out there and some flowerpots hitting the fence," said Steven Peisner, whose home was impacted by the landslide. "So I came outside, took a look to see what happened and noticed that everything was gone. I didn't notice until about 5:30 this morning that my neighbor's entire backyard had shot down the hill. You could see their tree over there that used to be up here."

There were no reports of injuries, he said.

The homeowners have retained geotechnical experts to consider how to repair the damage and shore up the hill, Pope said.