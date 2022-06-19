Pennsylvania

3-Month-Old Dies After Being Left in Parents' Car ‘for Several Hours,' Pennsylvania Police Say

The incident in Upper Saint Clair is under investigation. The high was 92 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service

A 3-month-old boy died Thursday after he was left in his parents' car "for several hours," police in Pennsylvania said.

Police in Upper Saint Clair, a township outside of Pittsburgh, responded to the home at 5 p.m. and found the baby unresponsive, according to a statement from the Allegheny County Police Department. The high was 92 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Lifesaving measures failed, and the child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

"Upper Saint Clair police determined the infant was left inside a parent’s vehicle for several hours and requested homicide detectives," the police statement said. The incident is under investigation.

Pennsylvania
