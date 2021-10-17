A man was fatally shot Sunday after he stabbed a police officer in the throat and bludgeoned his teenage son with a rock, authorities in Arkansas said.

Another person died after an “extremely violent attack” in the home where officers in Fort Smith were called early Sunday, Police Chief Danny Baker told reporters.

Baker identified the suspect as Christopher Conner, 40.

An officer who responded to a report of screaming and yelling in a residential area near the Oklahoma state line found Conner at an intersection, hitting a person later identified as his 15-year-old son in the head and the face with a rock, Baker said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.