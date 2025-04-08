3 dead and 3 injured in Virginia shooting

Three people died and three others were taken to hospitals after a shooting near the Olde Greenwich Circle residential area in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

"All suspects are in custody and there is no threat to public safety," Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger L. Harris said. He didn't share the names or ages of the suspects but said more information is forthcoming.

Officials did not immediately release the names of those who died.

The public was asked to avoid the area of the shooting.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools and Fredericksburg City Public Schools were set to open two hours late on Wednesday in the wake of the shooting.

Police were first informed about the shooting at about 5:30 p.m. ET, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, when the 911 calls started coming in reporting several gunshots.

Hours later at the scene, windows could be seen shattered and several bullet holes were left behind in a red Mercedes-Benz.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office described the investigation as fluid. Investigators blocked off most of the neighborhood.

Several agencies are lending a hand as detectives spent Tuesday night collecting evidence and searching for the person or people who pulled the trigger. Investigators have not said much yet about what led to the mass shooting or who is responsible.

One neighbor, who asked to stay anonymous, described to NBC Washington what her family witnessed just feet from her home.

“My son was actually outside walking the dog, and he said he heard what he thought was a car backfiring, but it was gunfire. And he actually saw one of the suspects running in the street and he got the dog in the house and he told everybody to go to the basement to get out of, you know, trajectory of the bullets because he didn't know where the gunfire was going …” she said. “The sound that they heard they thought a car was backfiring, but then they heard the rapid gunfire and that’s when they realized they were shooting an automatic rifle or some type of gun.”

NBC Washington saw the medical examiner arrive at the scene, and the sheriff’s office says they won't release the names of those victims until all of their families have been notified.

“We have nearly all of our detectives out right now looking for the suspects, and we will stay looking for these suspects,” Maj. Elizabeth Scott said earlier. “We have multiple other agencies assisting with us, the city of Fredericksburg, the police department is also assisting as well as Virginia State Police. We will stay out here until the suspects are caught.”

Fredericksburg City and Spotsylvania schools said they opted to open late to prepare to help support their communities.

“This delay will allow us the necessary time to prepare our buildings and staff to welcome students with the care and support they may need during this difficult time,” Fredericksburg City Public Schools said in a statement.