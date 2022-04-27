Making It in the Bay

3 Bay Area Cities Among Most Expensive to Rent: Report

Miami, Boston and San Diego rounded out the top five as rental costs ranged between $2,390 to $2,630.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three Bay Area cities were among the most expensive cities to rent a one-bedroom apartment, according to a newly released report.

In a list from rental agency Zumper, New York City topped the list as rental costs were at $3,420 a month.

For Bay Area cities, San Francisco ranked second on the list at $2,900 and San Jose ranked sixth at $2,300. Meanwhile, Oakland ranked ninth at $2,060.

According to Zumper's report, the recent rent growth in the West Coast's biggest cities were "sluggish." Zumper also reported that rent in 2022 has been rising almost twice as fast as it did through the same period in 2021.

Miami, Boston and San Diego rounded out the top five as rental costs ranged between $2,390 to $2,630. While Los Angeles ranked seventh on the list at $2,250.

For more information, see the complete list here.

This article tagged under:

Making It in the BaySan FranciscoSan JoseOaklandapartments
