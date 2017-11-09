Family Claims Boy Died After Being Given Cheese at Pre-K

The family of a 3-year-old New York City boy who suffered from a severe allergy to dairy says he tragically died after he was allegedly fed a grilled cheese sandwich at a pre-K that knew and had documentation that the boy had the dairy allergy, according to a GoFundMe page set up by relatives.

The online donation page says Elijah Silvera went into anaphylactic shock Nov. 3 at the Seventh Avenue Center for Family Services in Manhattan and was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he died.

His family says his death was “completely preventable.”

City health officials ordered the pre-kindergarten school closed on Wednesday for failing to follow its written safety plan and failing to adequately supervise a child. Agency officials say they're investigating the boy's death.

News 4 has reached out to the Department of Education and the medical examiner's office.



Silvera leaves behind his father and mother, his 5-year-old brother and dozens of friends and family members, according to the GoFundMe page.

Family members who started the page said they are seeking financial support for time off work, funeral and memorial expenses and a second autopsy. They described the boy as “sweet” and “joyful.”