3.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Northern California Coast

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 3:56 p.m. and was centered 21.1 miles south southwest of the city of Eureka, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

