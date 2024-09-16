3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Malibu area

The quake comes just days after a two other earthquakes were reported also near Malibu a few days ago.

A magnitude-3.6 earthquake rattled the Malibu area early Monday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported at 4:22 a.m. on Monday and had a depth of about 6.5 miles. Over 1,000 people reported having felt the shaking on the USGS Felt Report.

The quake was felt in areas like Los Angeles, Oxnard, Santa Clarita, Long Beach and Huntington Beach, according to the USGS.

