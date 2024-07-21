3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Palos Verdes Estates

By Karla Rendon

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake rattled Palos Verdes Estates on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The temblor occurred at 3:09 p.m. at a depth of 8 miles, according to USGS. Residents in Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Gardena and various parts of Los Angeles reported feeling the earthquake.

No reports of injuries or structural damage were made in connection with the quake.

