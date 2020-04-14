FEMA

25 FEMA Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus

People are "dropping like flies"

More than two dozen Federal Emergency Management Agency employees, including at least one who worked in the agency's main response center, have tested positive for the coronavirus, sources told NBC News on Tuesday.

People are "dropping like flies" — in terms of being temporarily sidelined by COVI-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus — said a person familiar with the response effort who spoke on the condition of anonymity with authorization to speak on the record.

