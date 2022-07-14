‘Pancake' the 22-Pound Pomona Cat Finds a Home

Grab your tissues because a 22-pound cat named Pancake was just adopted at the Inland Valley Humane Society.

Jennifer Dolge saw Pancake on an NBC4 broadcast and wanted to adopt her.

"I saw Pancake this morning on Channel 4 News, and I drove one hour to pick her up and she is going home with me," Dolge said.

Pancake, who is 7-years-old, came in as an injured stray and is the heaviest cat that the shelter have seen.

"Even though she's heavy she is still full of love and ready to make a great companion for someone," said Giovanni Cortez of the Inland Humane Society.