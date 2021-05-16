22 People Rescued After Roller Coaster in Arizona Gets Stuck

Nearly two dozen people who were stranded after a roller coaster stalled mid-ride at an Arizona amusement park are safe.

News reports and the Phoenix Fire Department say the ride at Castles N’ Coasters in Phoenix got stuck Saturday, with riders perched 20 feet (6 meters) off the ground.

Rescue crews were dispatched and were able to escort 22 people off the ride safely.

There was no immediate word on what caused the Desert Storm roller coaster to freeze up.