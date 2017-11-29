The 2017 Rockefeller Tree arrived at 30 Rockefeller Plaza Sunday. Watch a time-lapse of the tree being painstakingly lifted into place as throngs of people pass by.

The annual lighting of the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The 75-foot tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce from the home of Jason Perrin in State College, Pennsylvania, will be illuminated at the end of a two-hour TV special featuring live performances by some of music's biggest stars.

The evening includes festive performances by Brett Eldredge, Jennifer Nettles, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani and The Tenors, with additional acts to be announced. NBC's "Today" anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host the holiday special.

Thousands of spectators are expected to crowd walkways near the Plaza to witness the dazzling event. If you can't make it to Rockefeller Plaza or want to avoid the masses, you can tune in to the festivities live from home on NBC 7 San Diego or online starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Tune in to the Christmas in Rockefeller Center livestream on your computer or smartphone, by clicking this link.

You can also watch the coverage on our free app -- download it from iTunes here or from Google Play here. All you need is your TV service provider’s username and password.

