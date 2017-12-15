Your home may be stocked with gifts for your loved ones, coworkers -- and maybe even yourself, if you found killer Black Friday deals. Here's a guide on how to expertly wrap those gifts, whether the package is a square, cylinder or odd-shaped item. Happy Holidays! (Published Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016)

Online retailers are bringing some much-needed relief for late shoppers: free shipping.

Friday is the 10th annual Free Shipping Day. More than 960 retailers, including Macy's, Nordstrom, Amazon, Kate Spade and ASOS, are offering the service with guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve. Many of the participating retailers are also offering additional deals and sales.

The complete list of all participating retailers can be viewed here.

Holiday Gift Guide: Fun With Tech

Deals and guidelines vary from company to company, and free shipping is only guaranteed for items that are currently in stock and may exclude certain purchases.

FedEx and UPS are gearing up for last-minute cyber purchases and have advice for frantic consumers on their websites. FedEx encourages preparation and planning to ensure a stress-free delivery and even has a hotline for consumers to keep tabs on their packages. FedEx and UPS also have holiday calendars that explain the last days to order so the gifts arrive by Dec. 24.

Holiday Gift Guide: From Video Games to Board Games