Illinois

2-year-old stabbed to death by 6-year-old brother in Illinois

The 2-year-old boy sustained multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at a Joliet hospital.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 2-year-old boy was stabbed to death by his 6-year-old brother inside an Illinois residence Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded just before 5:05 p.m. to a home in Joliet, Illinois for reports of a child who had been stabbed.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2-year-old boy who had sustained multiple stab wounds, with a preliminary investigation determining he was stabbed with a kitchen knife by his 6-year-old brother, officials said.

The 2-year-old boy was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

According to authorities, the victim's family is cooperating with the investigation, with the Department of Children and Family Services working with detectives regarding the incident.

DCFS later confirmed that the department had "one other incident" involving the family in recent years.

There was no further information available.

This article tagged under:

IllinoisJoliet
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us