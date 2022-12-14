2 Unhoused People Die Due to Cold Exposure in San Jose

Cold weather is turning deadly in the South Bay.

Two people died while unhoused in Downtown San Jose, officials confirmed. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner did not release more details to protect the two victims' privacy.

Outreach teams were making sure people know about shelters, warming centers and handing out cold weather gear to people who want to stay where they are.

One man, 65, who the medical examiner has not been identified, died right outside to a 7-Eleven store on Winchester Boulevard sometime early Tuesday morning.

A woman, who asked not to be shown on camera, remembered seeing the man outside the store occasionally.

“It’s extremely sad,” she said. “It’s not good when someone is living their life outside a 7-Eleven.”

Homeless advocates said that local government agencies need to reach out more during cold snaps.

“Yeah, they need to build housing,” Pastor Scott Wagers with CHAMS Ministries said. “But there needs to be immediate deployment. Like FEMA does during a hurricane. I’ve always wondered why they don’t do that. And last night speaks to that. This poor gentleman died right here. Unnecessarily in my opinion.”

CHAM Ministries and other outreach groups try to do what they can, handing out supplies for the unhoused to get through another bone chilling night.

“Pretty cold. I check on my friends, you know. Make sure they’re still alive,” said encampment resident Freddy.

On Wednesday, advocates for the unhoused were making up tombstones to mark the homeless victims who have died in Santa Clara County this year.

There were about 250 tombstones set up outside the county building last year. They expect the number to be higher this time.

The tombstones will be set up publicly starting on Dec. 21. But how many there will be will probably not be determined until the last cold night before the event.