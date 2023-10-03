2 U.S. soldiers dead and a dozen injured after military vehicle flips over in Alaska

Two U.S. Army soldiers were killed and a dozen injured after a military truck was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Alaska on Monday, officials said.

At least 17 soldiers were riding in a light medium tactical vehicle used to transport troops when the incident unfolded in the Yukon Training Area, near Salcha, officials with the 11th Airborne Division of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson said in a news release.

First responders rushed to the scene and were able to provide medical treatment until the soldiers could be medically evacuated by ground and air to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in Fairbanks, about 30 miles from Salcha, officials said.

Two soldiers died and 12 others were injured in the incident, they said.

The identities of those who died were being withheld until family could be notified, officials said. The conditions of the 12 soldiers injured were not immediately clear as of early Tuesday morning. The U.S. Army Alaska did not immediately respond to an overnight request for comment from NBC News.

