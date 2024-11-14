2 UConn students arrested after reenacting viral TikTok video inside dining hall

Two UConn students have been arrested in connection with a frightening incident inside a dining hall on campus last week.

It happened Nov. 7 when someone came into the Connecticut Dining Hall and yelled for students to get on the ground while implying he had a gun.

According to UConn police, that person was a student holding a cell phone who was reenacting a viral TikTok video as a second student recorded the incident on his cell phone.

The student holding the phone and yelling was charged with second-degree breach of peace, first-degree threatening/displaying a firearm, and conspiracy to commit first-degree threatening/displaying a firearm.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The student who recorded the incident was charged with second-degree breach of peace and conspiracy to commit threatening/displaying a firearm.

Both were released on $50,000 bonds.