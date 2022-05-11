Starbucks

2 Starbucks Stores in Santa Cruz First to Unionize in California

Employees at a third Starbucks store are also voting to unionize

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two Starbucks stores in Santa Cruz became the first stores in California to unionize, it was confirmed Wednesday.

The stores are the ones located on Mission and Dufour streets and another on Ocean and Water streets in Santa Cruz.

"Workers just won the first unionized Starbucks store in California!!!!!," tweeted SBWorkersUnited, a Twitter account on Starbucks partners pursuing to unionize.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to KSBW, the vote in favor of the store on Mission and Dufour streets was 15 to two, and 13 to one for the store on Ocean and Water streets.

Business May 7

Employees Everywhere Are Organizing. Here's Why It's Happening Now

Business May 6

Starbucks Hit With Sweeping Labor Complaint Including Over 200 Alleged Violations

Employees at a third Starbucks store are also voting to unionize. Their results will be known in early June, KSBW said.

Workers at two Starbucks stores in Santa Cruz became the first baristas in the state to unionize. NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Business and Tech Reporter Scott Budman about what this means.

This article tagged under:

StarbucksSanta Cruz
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us