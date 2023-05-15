2 Staffers Attacked With Baseball Bat at Rep. Connolly's Virginia Office

Two members of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly’s staff were assaulted with a baseball bat at his office in Fairfax Monday morning, city of Fairfax police said.
“An individual entered my district office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff,” Connolly said in a statement.
Police were called to the office on Main Street at 10:49 a.m. Monday.
Police took a man into custody at the office, where other staffers were hiding when officers arrived.
The staffers were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
“We are extremely happy that this wasn’t worse,” city of Fairfax police Sgt. Lisa Gardner said.
