San Jose

2 Sideshows Draw Large Crowds, Police Presence in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating two sideshows that happened in San Jose Sunday.

One of the sideshows happened in the area of Fruitdale and Meridian, not far from Willow Glen.

The cars spun out in circles with their tires squealing as the crowd cheered. They were dangerously close to the spinning cars.

The San Jose Police Department's helicopter was overhead and at least 15 squad cars arrived at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It’s unknown at this time if police arrested any of the drivers or impounded any of the cars.

Another sideshow happened at Capitol Expressway and Capitol Avenue.

It’s not known at this time if both sideshows were connected.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Updates: Ukrainian Forces Hold Out in Mariupol; Russian Strikes Hit Lviv

IRS 2 hours ago

2022 Tax Day: Need to File For a Tax Extension? Here's What to Know

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

San Josesideshowsillegal sideshows
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us