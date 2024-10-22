2 people exonerated for 2007 East Hollywood murder

Charlotte Pleytez and Lombardo Palacio spent more than 17 years in prison.

By Helen Jeong

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office signage
KNBC

A woman and a man were exonerated after they were wrongfully convicted of an East Hollywood murder in 2007, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. 

Charlotte Pleytez and Lombardo Palacios were released after serving more than 17 years in prison for the murder they did not commit, the DA’s Office said.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Pleytez, who was 15 years old at the time of the arrest, was pressured into making false confession, according to District Attorney George Gascon.

Pleytez and Palacios were sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after they were convicted of murdering Hector Flores and shooting and injuring his fiancée.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us