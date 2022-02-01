2 Officers Shot and Killed at Bridgewater College; Suspect in Custody

Two officers were killed in a shooting at Bridgewater College that prompted a lockdown of the campus in the Shenandoah Valley, according to the school's president.

A suspect is in custody, Virginia State Police said.

An email sent to Bridgewater College students by school President Dr. David Bushman confirmed Bridgewater College Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.

The email says, in part, "This is a sad and dark day for Bridgewater College. I know we all have so many questions and not many answers."

The school locked down before 1:30 p.m., advising people to shelter in place.

State police and several local police departments responded and took a suspect in custody by 1:55 p.m.

Officers searched every building on the campus.



The all clear notification was given shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted he’s been briefed on the situation.

I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 1, 2022

Bridgewater is a private liberal arts college near Harrisonburg.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.