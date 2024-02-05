2 mudslides converge into 1, causing ‘significant damage' in Beverly Crest

Several homes were damaged in a debris flow, which authorities described as "significant", in a Beverly Crest neighborhood.

The LA Fire Department received a call about the landslide at around 8:30 a.m. Monday along Beverly Drive near the Franklin Canyon Reservoir.

What made the conditions worse was that two separate mudslides from the same hilltop converged into one and came down to the neighborhood, according to one fire official.

Six of the homes in the area were damaged, and one was evacuated out of precaution.

No one was inside the homes, but the houses were said to be inundated with mud.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued in the area.

Video shot by Jeb Johenning showed at least five cars were stuck in what appears to be a couple of feet of mud. He said a limousine driver, who was dropping off people who attended the Grammys Sunday night, ended up getting stuck in the mudslide.

15 people were forced out of their homes, including six adults and nine children according to the LA Fire Department.

Officials from the Department of Building and Safety were notified to assess and potentially red-tag any seriously damaged properties.

Because the landslide will likely to continue with the persisting rain, a geologist will be dispatched to the scene to assess the stability of the ground, the official said.