2 injured after shuttle bus strikes plane at Chicago airport

Two people were hospitalized after a shuttle bus struck a small passenger aircraft with approximately 50 people aboard at O'Hare International Airport, according to fire officials.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the collision occurred just before 7 p.m. at an unspecified location at the airport.

Authorities said two passengers on the bus were transported to Resurrection Hospital in good condition, while seven other passengers declined medical treatment at the scene. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a passenger bus struck Air Wisconsin Flight 6209, a Bombardier CRJ-200, while it was taxiing for departure.

The flight, which was operated by Air Wisconsin on behalf of American Airlines, was bound for Dayton, Ohio. According to an American Airlines spokesperson, a bus transporting employees made contact with the aircraft. The plane was taken out of service, and passengers boarded a replacement aircraft to Dayton.

The FAA is conducting an investigation into the crash.