2 dead in shooting on busy Las Vegas strip, police say

Police said two people were shot dead on a busy Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night, in what they called an "isolated incident" that sent people running in terror.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement early Monday that the shots were fired around 10:40 p.m. local time (2:40 a.m. ET) in the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. Social media posts from the moment of the shooting show it was outside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. Police were quick to point out that the shooting did not occur inside the casino.

Neither the suspect nor the victims have been identified. No arrests have been made so far.

Police officers on patrol in the area "immediately ran towards gunfire, and they found two victims who were laying on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," the LVPD said.

"Our officers rendered medical aid to both victims, but there’s their efforts to save those victims lives were unsuccessful, and both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene."

A video posted to X shows a police officer performing CPR to someone on the sidewalk.

The police statement said they "believe we have the suspect identified," adding that "the suspect and the victim had previously engaged in some type of conflict using a variety of social media platforms."

A YouTuber was livestreaming at the time of the shooting and apparently caught images of a gun being fired, in a video that has been taken down but was seen by NBC News.

The video shows people walking along the busy street as music plays for several minutes, before a man comes into the frame holding a gun and fires at least seven shots.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 702-385-5555.

