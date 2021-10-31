Police in suburban Will County say that two people were killed and at least 12 other people were injured in a mass shooting at a Halloween party early Sunday morning.

According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant near the intersection of Jackson Street and Walnut Street in Joliet Township heard between 10 and 12 gunshots at approximately 12:39 a.m. Sunday.

The sergeant responded to the area where the gunfire had been located, and observed more than 100 individuals fleeing the scene, running eastbound on Jackson Street.

The officer was told by fleeing witnesses that the shooting occurred during a large party outside of a residence in the 1000 block of East Jackson Street. Nearly 200 people were in attendance at the party when two gunmen, standing on a porch overlooking the event, opened fire, sending attendees fleeing for cover.

Officers responding to the scene located numerous victims, and began to perform lifesaving measures and began to treat wounds. While those officers were on the scene, additional gunshots rang out, according to authorities.

Two victims in the shooting were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. More than a dozen others were taken to nearby hospitals, with at least four of the victims suffering life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office are coordinating with the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force to investigate the shooting.

Officials say that they are searching for at least two shooters. One of the men is described as an Hispanic male with facial hair. The man was wearing a red hoodie, a black flat-billed hat and dark pants. The second shooter was described as an “averaged-sized, light-skinned Black male or Hispanic man,” and was wearing a yellow hoodie and a ski mask.

Anyone with information, cellphone pictures or videos, or potential information on the suspects is asked to call the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Will County officials also have set up an anonymous tip line on their website. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can also call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.