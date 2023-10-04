2 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes through the roof of a home in Oregon

Two people are dead and another injured after a small plane crashed through the roof of a home in Oregon on Tuesday night, officials said.

Multiple people called 911 reporting seeing a small plane spiraling toward the ground and crashing in Newberg, about 23 miles southwest of Portland, just before 7 p.m. local time, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area and found the plane had crashed through the roof of a residential home, the fire and rescue service said. Part of the aircraft was found inside the home, with the rest of it in the backyard, it said.

Initially, firefighters found two occupants in the plane, with one pronounced dead on the scene. The other occupant was transported by helicopter to a Portland trauma hospital with serious injuries. After crews were able to "gain additional access" to more of the aircraft, they found a third occupant who had died.

Multiple people were inside the home when the aircraft crashed, but the homeowners told fire officials they were all able to evacuate safely.

